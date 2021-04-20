TROY, KANSAS - Jesse D. Pierce, 51, of Troy, Kansas died Saturday, April 10, 2021 at his home.
Jesse was born on December 18, 1969 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Gerald and Opal (Rosell) Pierce. He was a lifelong resident of Troy where farmed.
Jesse was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his sons; Dalton Pierce Speer of Overland Park, Kansas
Taylor Scherer of Atchison, Kansas
Siblings; Dow Pierce (Diane) of Bendena, Kansas
G.E. Pierce (Sheryl) of Denton, Kansas
Susie Peuker (Lester) of St. Joseph, Missouri
Connie Leatherman of Denton, Kansas
Mary Merten (Ray) of St. Joseph, Missouri
Nieces and nephews
Memorial Service: 10:30 A.M. Monday, April 19, 2021.
At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas
Visitation: family will receive friends from 5-7 P.M. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
Memorials: Donor’s Choice
Inurnment at the Carnhan Creek Cemetery in Olsburg, Kansas