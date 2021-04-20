Clear
Jesse D. Pierce, 51

Posted: Apr 20, 2021 9:57 AM
Updated: Apr 20, 2021 9:58 AM

TROY, KANSAS - Jesse D. Pierce, 51, of Troy, Kansas died Saturday, April 10, 2021 at his home.

Jesse was born on December 18, 1969 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Gerald and Opal (Rosell) Pierce. He was a lifelong resident of Troy where farmed.

Jesse was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his sons; Dalton Pierce Speer of Overland Park, Kansas

Taylor Scherer of Atchison, Kansas

Siblings; Dow Pierce (Diane) of Bendena, Kansas

G.E. Pierce (Sheryl) of Denton, Kansas

Susie Peuker (Lester) of St. Joseph, Missouri

Connie Leatherman of Denton, Kansas

Mary Merten (Ray) of St. Joseph, Missouri

Nieces and nephews

Memorial Service: 10:30 A.M. Monday, April 19, 2021.

At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas

Visitation: family will receive friends from 5-7 P.M. Sunday evening at the funeral home.

Memorials: Donor’s Choice

Inurnment at the Carnhan Creek Cemetery in Olsburg, Kansas

