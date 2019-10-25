Jesse Lee Gordon, 24, of Parkville, MO, died October 20, 2019, while on vacation in Mexico. Jesse was born May 3, 1995 in Hungary, to Jerry and Paula (Barger) Gordon.

Jesse worked for Tri-West in Kansas City, MO. He loved his car and was a member of the Fusion Car Group and Boomba Racing.

Survivors include his mother Paula Gordon, boyfriend Dakota Chambers, father Jerry Gordon, aunts, Carol Sue Weland, Darla Simpson; mother-in-law Danielle Cooper, and his beloved dog Lola.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Pauline and Willis Barger.

Jesse was loved by all of his family and friends, and will be sadly missed.

Jesse was cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Graveside services will be at a later date at Iola Cemetery in Sparks, KS.