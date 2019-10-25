Clear

Jesse Lee Gordon, 24, of Parkville, MO

Jesse was cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Graveside services will be at a later date at Iola Cemetery in Sparks, KS

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 2:46 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Jesse Lee Gordon, 24, of Parkville, MO, died October 20, 2019, while on vacation in Mexico. Jesse was born May 3, 1995 in Hungary, to Jerry and Paula (Barger) Gordon.
Jesse worked for Tri-West in Kansas City, MO. He loved his car and was a member of the Fusion Car Group and Boomba Racing.
Survivors include his mother Paula Gordon, boyfriend Dakota Chambers, father Jerry Gordon, aunts, Carol Sue Weland, Darla Simpson; mother-in-law Danielle Cooper, and his beloved dog Lola.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Pauline and Willis Barger.
Jesse was loved by all of his family and friends, and will be sadly missed.
Jesse was cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Graveside services will be at a later date at Iola Cemetery in Sparks, KS.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 54°
Maryville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 53°
This weekend's temperatures are going to be in the middle to upper 50s. The cooler-below average weather pattern is looking to stay in place for next week. A cold front will be pushing through Sunday night that will knock temperatures back down into the 40s for Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories