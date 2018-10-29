Jessica D. Coulter

September 20, 1978 - October 25, 2018

Jessica D. Coulter, 40, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 25, 2018.

She was born September 20, 1978, to Jesse and Deborah (Howard) Cline in St. Joseph. Jessica attended Benton High School and graduated from South Park Christian High School.

Jessica was a daddy’s girl who loved her kids and grandkids. She also enjoyed playing bingo and watching TV shows. Jessica was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her father; grandfather Fred Howard; and grandmother, Virginia Cline.

Survivors include her husband, Shawn; children, Shelby Cline and Sheldon, Shayla, Jacob, and Jaylyn Coulter; four grandchildren, Kelby, Jayden, Lilly, and Michael; siblings, Tony Cline (Jessica), Nick Cline (Berlynn), Hila Stigger, and Kyle Cline (Amelia); grandmother, Joyce Howard; and extended family and friends.

Farewell Services pending at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. To donate online or sign the online guestbook, please visit Jessica’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.