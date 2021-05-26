Jessica Lynn Reynolds, 32, St. Joseph, Missouri; passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

Jessica was born on October 3, 1988 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Michael and Andrea (Zuchowski) Reynolds. She was a proud 2007 graduate of Central High School.

Jessica loved working at Specialty Industries, where she made many friends. She was also very involved with Special Olympics and enjoyed participating in many of their sports and activities.

Jessica is survived by her father, Michael; fiance, Terry Nelson; maternal grandmother, Patricia Zuchowski; aunts, Kristi White (Randy), Julie Sutton (Max) and Angie Houk; uncles, Troy Gilbert and Willie Gilbert and numerous cousins and friends.

Jessica was preceded in death by her mother, Andrea; paternal grandparents, Robert Zuchowski, Barbara Andermann and Jack Wrinkle; paternal grandparents, Rosalie and Orville Reynolds, Sr.

Celebration of Life 5:00 to 8:00 PM Friday, May 21 at Deer Park Grace Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in care of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel to assist with funeral expenses.