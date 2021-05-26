Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Jessica Lynn Reynolds, 32

Jessica Lynn Reynolds, 32, St. Joseph, Missouri; passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

Posted: May 26, 2021 3:56 PM

Jessica Lynn Reynolds, 32, St. Joseph, Missouri; passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

Jessica was born on October 3, 1988 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Michael and Andrea (Zuchowski) Reynolds. She was a proud 2007 graduate of Central High School.

Jessica loved working at Specialty Industries, where she made many friends. She was also very involved with Special Olympics and enjoyed participating in many of their sports and activities.

Jessica is survived by her father, Michael; fiance, Terry Nelson; maternal grandmother, Patricia Zuchowski; aunts, Kristi White (Randy), Julie Sutton (Max) and Angie Houk; uncles, Troy Gilbert and Willie Gilbert and numerous cousins and friends.

Jessica was preceded in death by her mother, Andrea; paternal grandparents, Robert Zuchowski, Barbara Andermann and Jack Wrinkle; paternal grandparents, Rosalie and Orville Reynolds, Sr.

Celebration of Life 5:00 to 8:00 PM Friday, May 21 at Deer Park Grace Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in care of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel to assist with funeral expenses.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Atchison
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 86°
Lots of sunshine across the area today with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s. Clouds will start to build into the area tonight with storm chances increasing after midnight. Storms will likely move into the area early tomorrow morning around 2 AM. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side with the main threats being damaging wind and localized flooding. Another line of thunderstorms will try to develop later Thursday afternoon, but the majority of the activity for the second round of storms looks to stay to our south. Late Thursday night into Friday a cold front will roll through the area and that will bring us some much cooler weather for the end of the week into the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s through the weekend. Conditions look to stay dry through the weekend with rain chances returning early next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories