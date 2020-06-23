Jessica Lynn (White) Miller, 34

Jessica L. Miller

1986-2020

Jessica Lynn (White) Miller of Cameron passed away peacefully at her home, June 19th with her family by her side.

Jessica “Jessie” is survived by her husband, Correy, and beautiful daughters, Jaden Grace (17) and Kadence Jade (12). Her loving parents, Ed and Cindy White of Osborn, sister Kaycee (Trevor) Ott of Cameron, niece, Khloe, and nephews, Reed, Riley, and Tripp.

Jessie was born in St. Joseph, MO on January 15th, 1986. She graduated from Osborn High School in 2004.

On September 1, 2018, Jessie married the love of her life and true soul mate while working toward her life-long dream of becoming a nurse.

In May 2019, she achieved that dream and graduated from NCMC as a registered nurse.

Shortly after her graduation, Jessie found out the cancer she had beaten once before had returned. She fought the disease with nothing but grace.

During her final days, parking at her home was filled with loved ones. Jessica touched the hearts of many with her infectious smile and ability to light up a room, never going a day without knowing she was loved. Her presence will live in our hearts forever.

A Celebration of Life and BBQ will be held Sunday, June 28th at 1:00 pm. Pony Express RV Park, 4469 South Hwy 33, Maysville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.