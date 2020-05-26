Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Jessica Lynn Wright-Buhs, 42

Services to be held at a later date.

Posted: May 26, 2020 8:38 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Jessica Lynn Wright-Buhs, 42, of St. Joseph, passed away May 20, 2020. Jessica was born July 22, 1977, in Los Gatos, CA, to John and Pamela (Bishop) Bernardino.

She was grooming manager of Puppy Love Grooming.

Jessica married Kyle Buhs on August 18, 2014, and he survives. Also surviving are her father John; daughter Kelly-Lynn Owens; two sons, Michael Burrows, Donovan Coon; sister Heather Phelan; brother Eric Bernardino; nieces, Kara Bernardino and Jylian Phelan; nephew Tristan Bernardino; other relatives and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

She loved digital bowling and loved all type of animals.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Fairfax
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
The start of the week we will see chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms and some of the storms could produce some heavy rain and gusty winds. Temperatures will be at or above normal to start the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories