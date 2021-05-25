Jessica Marie Asher 28, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the University of Kansas Hospital. She was born October 9, 1992 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Julie and Truman Asher III. She graduated from Benton High School class of 2011, and she was working in the housekeeping department at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. She enjoyed watching Brayden play baseball, watching her dad and brother race cars, playing basketball, and she was a Chiefs and Royals fan. Jessica was preceded in death by her mother, Julie Ann Asher, cousin, Rodney Mautino, maternal grandfather, Sonny Anderson, and paternal grandmother, Roxanne Asher. Survivors include, father, Truman Asher III (Tracy Justice), Saint Joseph, MO, fiancé, Ryan Royce, son, Brayden Royce, brother, Justin (Sabrina) Asher, Faucett, MO, maternal grandmother, Ann Anderson, Whitesville, MO, paternal grandfather, Truman (Patricia) Asher II, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services: 10:00 am Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Reverend JoAnn Springs officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Monday May 10, 2021 at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Whitesville Cemetery.