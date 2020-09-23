Jessica Sara Huitt-Johnson

1989-2020

Jessica Sara Huitt-Johnson, 31, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020.

She was born June 1, 1989 in Sacramento, California to Darrel W. and Tina “Angel” (Huitt) Johnson.

Jessica was a member of The Klamath Tribes.

She enjoyed writing, animals, walks with her mother and daughter, traveling, and spending time with her family. Jessica was a big supporter of her family’s dreams and she was loved by many.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ralph and Joanne Johnson; grandfather, Frederick Huitt.

Survivors include daughter, Izabella Huitt-Johnson; parents; brothers, Darrell, Steven, Dustin, Joeylee and Thomas Huitt-Johnson; grandparents, Lupe and Thomas White; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held at her family’s home at a later date. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.