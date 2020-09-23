Clear
Jessica Sara Huitt-Johnson, 31

Services to be held at a later date.

Posted: Sep 23, 2020 9:35 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Jessica Sara Huitt-Johnson, 31, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020.
She was born June 1, 1989 in Sacramento, California to Darrel W. and Tina “Angel” (Huitt) Johnson.
Jessica was a member of The Klamath Tribes.
She enjoyed writing, animals, walks with her mother and daughter, traveling, and spending time with her family. Jessica was a big supporter of her family’s dreams and she was loved by many.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ralph and Joanne Johnson; grandfather, Frederick Huitt.
Survivors include daughter, Izabella Huitt-Johnson; parents; brothers, Darrell, Steven, Dustin, Joeylee and Thomas Huitt-Johnson; grandparents, Lupe and Thomas White; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held at her family's home at a later date.

Pleasant conditions continue this week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas even as temperatures are steadily warming. Highs look to reach into the upper 70s to low 80s. Dry conditions look to continue.
