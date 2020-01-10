Jessie Hall, 81

Jessie Hall

1928-2019

AMITY, Mo. – Jessie P. (Harwood) Hall, Born to Jessie (Pulley) and Edward Harwood, on May 9, 1928, passed from this life on Dec. 19, 2019.

She married Fred C. Hall on Sept. 20, 1947.

Preceded in death by: her parents; brother, Raymond Harwood and his wife, Kathryn.

Survivors include: daughter, Janis (Steve) Heimbaugh; grandchildren: Megan, Morgan, Ethan (Amanda) Heimbaugh and Jordan (Jake) Nichols; great-grandchildren: Paige, Keltin, Isabella Nichols and Kasyn Heimbaugh; niece, Pat Dotson; nephews, Mike Harwood and Paul (Peggy) Harwood.

Graveside service at 2 p.m. on Jan. 19, 2020, at Amity Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated for the Amity Cemetery.