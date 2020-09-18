Jessie (Mora) Sims

1961-2020

Jessie (Mora) Sims, 59, Gower, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020.

She was born July 9, 1961 to John and Ruth (Gross) Mora, Sr. in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jessie married Gary Sims March 23, 2003; he survives of the home.

She was a member of the Pentecostal Church of St. Joseph. Jessie loved drawing and painting. She was a very creative person.

Jessie also enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and a sister.

Survivors include her husband of 17 years, Gary; daughter, Andrea Domerese (Derek); grandson, Colton; a brother, several nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Pentecostal Church of St. Joseph. The family will gather with friends 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, at the church. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com.