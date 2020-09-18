Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Jessie (Mora) Sims, 59

Service: Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020 1:00 PM @ The Pentecostals Church of St. Joseph. 1701 Jules Street, St. Joseph, MO.

Posted: Sep 18, 2020 10:10 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Jessie (Mora) Sims
1961-2020

Jessie (Mora) Sims, 59, Gower, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020.
She was born July 9, 1961 to John and Ruth (Gross) Mora, Sr. in Kansas City, Missouri.
Jessie married Gary Sims March 23, 2003; he survives of the home.
She was a member of the Pentecostal Church of St. Joseph. Jessie loved drawing and painting. She was a very creative person.
Jessie also enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and a sister.
Survivors include her husband of 17 years, Gary; daughter, Andrea Domerese (Derek); grandson, Colton; a brother, several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Pentecostal Church of St. Joseph. The family will gather with friends 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, at the church. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 60°
Fairfax
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Sunny and hazy skies continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. The sunshine and cooler air will be found through most of the week with some smoke from the fires out west.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories