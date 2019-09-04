Clear

Jessie “Pee Wee” Crockett, 70, formerly of Weston, MO

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Posted: Sep 4, 2019 3:25 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Jessie “Pee Wee” Crockett, 70, formerly of Weston, MO passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, KS. Pee Wee was born November 23, 1948 in St. Joseph, MO to J.R. and Barbara Lee (Berry) Crockett. He was raised in the Weston area, and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Weston. Pee Wee served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He worked as a carpenter in home construction. Pee Wee was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. In his younger years, he was an excellent baseball player and pitcher; and later, coached little league baseball. He was preceded in death by his parents. Pee Wee is survived by his son James Ray Crockett; his adopted family Carl and Cordia; his brother Larry (Betty) Crockett; and his sister Pat (Frankie) Wade. Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

