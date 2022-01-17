Clear
Jesus Miguel Bermejo, 62

Posted: Jan 17, 2022

Jesus Miguel Bermejo 62, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. He was born April 20, 1959 in Mexico City, Mexico. He was working at Woodstream, in St. Joseph. Jesus was a member St. Patrick's Catholic Church, and very involved in the baptism program. He was preceded in death by father, Romualdo Bermejo. Survivors include mother, Matilde Hernandez of Mexico, three sons; Daniel J Bermejo, Alberto Bermejo, and Fernando Bermejo (Danielle Hizer), grandchildren; Eliana, Ariana, and Maci, brother, Jose Octavio Bermejo, sister, Alma Delia Bermejo, and his former wife, Olga Bermejo. The family will receive friends from 3-5:30 pm Wednesday December 29, 2021 with a Rosary to be prayed at 5:30 PM, follow by the Mass of Christian Burial at 6:30 PM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Fr. Jonathan Davis Celebrant. The Inurnment will be at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Basilica in Mexico City, Mexico. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

