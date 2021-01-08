Jewel Harms, 102, went gladly into the waiting arms of her Lord and Savior on December 19, 2020. She grew up in a small town in southern Missouri and was married to Otto Harms in 1942 by his father, a Lutheran Minister, with Otto’s little sister playing the organ.

Jewel was passionate about gardening and nature and shared her artistic gifts as a floral designer. She always wore a beautiful smile on her face and was the eternal optimist. To the very end of her life she retained the ability to patiently and truly listen, and had a remarkable capacity to remember dates and details. An active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Jewel never wavered in her deep faith, often reminding us that God is in control, no matter how crazy life gets.

Jewel was preceded in death by Otto and survived by their children, Bruce, Ken and Joy, five wonderful grandchildren and nine amazing great grandchildren.

Her family is truly grateful for the loving services provided by the Freudenthal Hospice team - her band of angels. Jewel’s last words on this earth were, “For it is by grace that I have been saved...” (Ephesians 2:8-9).

Funeral services for family, friends and church members will be held graveside on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church.