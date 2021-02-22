Clear
Jewell D. Hyder, 90

Jewell D. Hyder, 90, Savannah, MO; passed away Monday, February 15, 2021 at LaVerna Village.

Posted: Feb 22, 2021 4:29 PM

Jewell was born on July 30, 1930 in Duncan, Oklahoma to the late Jewel and Bertha (Monroe) Adams.

Jewell was a devoted wife and mother to her four children.

Jewell was a member of the First Baptist Church in Savannah. She enjoyed attending activities at the Andrew Country Senior Center, especially playing Bingo. She was an avid traveler and member of the Nodaway Valley Bank Ambassadors Club.

Jewell is survived by her children, Diana Streeter (Galen), Linda VanVactor (Frank) and Wayne Cox (Cindy); step-daugthers,Judy Carter and Jane Snyder; siblings, Dorothy Rush, Sonny Adams, and Harvey Adams and numerous grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and long time partner, John Schildknecht.

In addition to her parents, Jewell was preceded in death by her first husband, R. Glenn Cox, Jr., with whom her children were born, her second husband, Francis Leroy Hyder and her son, Terry Cox.

Funeral Service 1:00 PM Monday, February 22, 2021, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

