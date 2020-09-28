Clear
Jewell H. Bunse, 95

Visitation: Tuesday, September 29th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Wednesday, September 30th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Cosby Zion United Methodist Church.

Posted: Sep 28, 2020 9:36 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Jewell H. Bunse
1924-2020

Jewell H. Bunse, 95, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away from this life on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
He was born October 15, 1924 near Cosby, Missouri to Henry H. and Clara C. (Schneider) Bunse.
On December 1, 1951, he married his wife of 68 years, Laveta Ingram, who survives the home.
Jewell was a 1942 graduate of Savannah High School. He grew up on the farm and operated a Grade A diary farm until 1983 when he moved to St. Joseph.
Jewell was a lifetime member of Zion United Methodist Church. He enjoyed reading, wood working, stained glass, and being a dad, grandpa, and great grandpa.
Jewell was preceded in death by his daughter, Karel McDonald; parents; sisters, Ruth Lind and Velma Rudolph.
He is survived by daughters, Karen Vulgamott (Monte), Loree Tedrow (Jeffrey); son, Steven Bunse (Carole); sister, Mae Bermond (Robert); grandchildren, Angela Davison (Jeremy), Jennifer Woldruff (Ryan), Scott McDonald (Katie), Brent Vulgamott (Jessy), Craig Vulgamott (Amanda), Joshua Bunse (Kala), Nathan Bunse (Rachel), Amy Bunse, Sarah Tedrow, Emily Brown (Matt), Molly Tedrow; and 16 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, David McDonald (Pamela).
Farewell Services & Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Zion United Methodist Church. Interment Cosby Zion Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Cosby Zion Cemetery. To view livestream visit Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Facebook page. The family requests that everyone attending visitation and service to please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

A cool forecast is in store for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. Fall-like weather will usher into the area Monday with highs mainly in the 60s and no hazardous weather expected through the week. The area could see its first frost Friday morning as the lows drop into the low-to-mid 30s.
