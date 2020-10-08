Clear
Jill K. Perkins, 69

Jill K. Perkins
1951-2020

Jill K. Perkins, 69, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
She was born April 9, 1951 in Houston, Texas to Charles and Claudia (Blessing) Perkins.
Jill was a surgical tech for Methodist and Heartland Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include sons, Scott Perkins and Kevin Gene Courtin; sister, Rita Jane Davis.
Memorial Service will be held at a later date, Grace Evangelical Church. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Grace Evangelical Church. Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com

