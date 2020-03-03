Jill Kristeen Canterbury 63, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday March 1, 2020 at Mosaic life care hospital. She was born August 26, 1956 in St. Joseph, Missouri daughter of the late Lois and Dave Burnett. She married Dale Canterbury in 2010 and he survives of the home. She graduated from DeKalb High School, and worked at Weidmaier's Truck Stop, Church's Chicken, and was a psychiatric aide for the state. Jill was preceded in death by her parents, and brother Joie Burnett. Survivors include husband, Dale A. Canterbury of the home, son, Dean (Misty) Blackburn, daughters: Laura (Elmer) Smith, and Michelle Dunnaway, brother, Sam Burnett, sisters, Billie Kay Whitfield, and Mary Sue Leader, eight grandchildren, and one great grandchild. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm on Friday, with a memorial services following at 2:00 pm Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Jill Canterbury memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.