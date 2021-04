Jim Day, 81

James “Jim” Edward Day, 81, of Hamilton, MO, passed away March 12, 2021. Jim was born August 13, 1939 to Guy and Ossa (Palmer) Day, in Kansas City, MO.

He was a graduate of Breckenridge High School and worked as a Behr operator for Ford Motor Company.

Jim is survived by his wife, Sharon; son Larry (Heather) Day, Cameron, MO; daughter, Cindy (John) Ricci, Naples, FL; Sheila Lake, Kansas City, MO, Cheri Day, Navada; grandchildren, Slayde Day, Sawyer Day, Sagan Day, Kandic Horton, Jenny Gaines, Bryan Gaines, James Lake, Xavier Shepard; 2 great-grandchildren, Anniston Horton, Kara Horton.

Private burial at Civil Bend Cemetery, Pattonsburg, MO.

