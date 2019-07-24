Obituary

Jim Willis

1945-2019

Jim Willis, 73, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

He was born November 22, 1945 in Carrollton, Missouri.

Jim married Earlene Owens July 11, 1966. She survives of the home.

He worked for Banquet Foods for 11 years then later retired from Blue Side after 34 years of employment.

Jim enjoyed fishing and doing odd jobs. He always had to keep busy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Edith (Atkins) Willis; brother, Billy Willis; sisters, Sis McBroom, Shirley Clark and Ruth Gastineau.

Additional survivors include children, Karen Allwood (Richard), Jimmy Willis (Angie), Steven Willis (Teri); loving sister-in-law Sharon Owens; 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.