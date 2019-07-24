Clear
Jim Willis, 73, St. Joseph, Missouri,

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 4:15 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Jim Willis
1945-2019

Jim Willis, 73, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
He was born November 22, 1945 in Carrollton, Missouri.
Jim married Earlene Owens July 11, 1966. She survives of the home.
He worked for Banquet Foods for 11 years then later retired from Blue Side after 34 years of employment.
Jim enjoyed fishing and doing odd jobs. He always had to keep busy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Edith (Atkins) Willis; brother, Billy Willis; sisters, Sis McBroom, Shirley Clark and Ruth Gastineau.
Additional survivors include children, Karen Allwood (Richard), Jimmy Willis (Angie), Steven Willis (Teri); loving sister-in-law Sharon Owens; 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Thursday through Friday will continue to be mostly sunny and with highs back up to near average in the middle 80s as our winds start picking up from the south. By the weekend, temperatures do climb back into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
