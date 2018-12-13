Jim Withrow
October 17, 1952 - December 12, 2018
Jim Withrow, 66, of St. Joseph, passed away December 12, 2019.
Jim was born locally on October 17, 1952, to the late Raymond and Lorraine (Mattson) Withrow.
Surviving family: sister Dianne Withrow (Janis Roades) , extended family and Merlot (cat).
Cremation under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. Private inurnment at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions requested to the funeral home to assist the family.
