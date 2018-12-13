Clear

Jim Withrow, 66, of St. Joseph

Cremation under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. Private inurnment at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 4:05 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Jim Withrow
October 17, 1952 - December 12, 2018

Jim Withrow, 66, of St. Joseph, passed away December 12, 2019.

Jim was born locally on October 17, 1952, to the late Raymond and Lorraine (Mattson) Withrow.

Surviving family: sister Dianne Withrow (Janis Roades) , extended family and Merlot (cat).

Cremation under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. Private inurnment at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions requested to the funeral home to assist the family.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Maryville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Cameron
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Fairfax
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
Rain and drizzle chances continue for the rest of the evening. Temperatures will also be on the cool side, in the 30s. So if you are heading down to Kansas City for the Chiefs game, pack the rain and winter gear.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events