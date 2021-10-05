Clear
Jimmie D. Colhour, 71

Jimmie D. Colhour, 71, of Elwood, Kansas passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at his home.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 2:22 PM

Jimmie was born on January 1, 1950 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Dale and Marilyn (Shortle) Colhour. He obtained his graphic design degree from Salina Tech & worked in the field for 45 years. Jimmie served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was an active member in his community & served on the Elwood School Board.

Jimmie was an avid golfer, enjoyed playing the guitar & fishing with his nephew Zac. He loved spending time with his grandson Tucker. One of his favorite hobbies was restoring vehicles & spending time with his friends. Jimmie was a straight shooter & never feared speaking what was on his mind. He was kind, loving & generous. Jimmie was always willing to help someone in need.

He was preceded in death by his father Dale Colhour.

Survivors include his daughter, Chelsea Colhour of Elwood

Son, James Colhour of L.A., California

Grandson, Tucker Carter of Elwood

His mother, Marilyn Colhour of Elwood

3 sisters; Lyda (Al) Coleman, Kelly (Tim) Kieser both of Elwood

Rada (Matt) Lewis of Lenexa, Kansas

Nieces and nephews

FUNERAL: Tuesday, October 5, 2021 – 11:00 A.M.

At: Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas

Burial: Leavenworth National Cemetery – Leavenworth, Kansas

Visitation; the family will receive friends Monday evening 6-8 pm at the funeral home.

Memorials: American Heart Association

