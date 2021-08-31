Jimmie Dean Russell, 78, of Maysville, passed away, August 12, 2021.

He was born December 2, 1942 in Turney, Missouri to William and Dorothy (Foster) Russell.

Jimmie worked as a warehouseman at Hallmark for 37 years, until retiring.

Preceding him in death: parents, Bill and Dorothy; 5 brothers, Stanley, Gary, Darrell, Ed and Bob; 2 sisters, Donna and Connie.

Survivors: wife, Bonnie, of the home; son, Eddie Dean Russell, Maysville, Missouri; 3 grandchildren, Adam, Skylar and Kady; brother, Bill (Denise) Russell and sister, Cathy Fowler.

Graveside Service: 2:00 PM, Monday, August 16, 2021, at Osborn Evergreen Cemetery.

Online Condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home of Cameron, MO.