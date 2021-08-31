Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Jimmie Dean Russell, 78

Jimmie Dean Russell, 78, of Maysville, passed away, August 12, 2021.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 2:44 PM

Jimmie Dean Russell, 78, of Maysville, passed away, August 12, 2021.
He was born December 2, 1942 in Turney, Missouri to William and Dorothy (Foster) Russell.

Jimmie worked as a warehouseman at Hallmark for 37 years, until retiring.

Preceding him in death: parents, Bill and Dorothy; 5 brothers, Stanley, Gary, Darrell, Ed and Bob; 2 sisters, Donna and Connie.

Survivors: wife, Bonnie, of the home; son, Eddie Dean Russell, Maysville, Missouri; 3 grandchildren, Adam, Skylar and Kady; brother, Bill (Denise) Russell and sister, Cathy Fowler.

Graveside Service: 2:00 PM, Monday, August 16, 2021, at Osborn Evergreen Cemetery.
Online Condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home of Cameron, MO.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Showers and storms are currently moving into our area from Iowa and Nebraska. These storms will continue to move to the south east throughout the rest of the morning into the early afternoon. Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories