Jimmie Dean Russell, 78, of Maysville, passed away, August 12, 2021.
He was born December 2, 1942 in Turney, Missouri to William and Dorothy (Foster) Russell.
Jimmie worked as a warehouseman at Hallmark for 37 years, until retiring.
Preceding him in death: parents, Bill and Dorothy; 5 brothers, Stanley, Gary, Darrell, Ed and Bob; 2 sisters, Donna and Connie.
Survivors: wife, Bonnie, of the home; son, Eddie Dean Russell, Maysville, Missouri; 3 grandchildren, Adam, Skylar and Kady; brother, Bill (Denise) Russell and sister, Cathy Fowler.
Graveside Service: 2:00 PM, Monday, August 16, 2021, at Osborn Evergreen Cemetery.
Online Condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home of Cameron, MO.