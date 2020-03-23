Jimmie Eldon Silkett, 89, of Savannah, MO passed away March 20, 2020 at a local nursing facility. He was born to George and Ethel (Adam) Silkett at home near Darlington, M0 on August 14, 1930. He was married to Bettye A. Salsbury on December 22, 1951 in a little country church near Carmack, MO. He graduated from Albany, MO High School in 1949 where he excelled in football and track. Jim joined the Marine Corp in 1952 where he was stationed in Barstow, CA. He was deployed to Korea with the 7th Regiment. After discharge in 1954 he moved his family to St. Joseph, MO where he worked in the Research Labs of Anchor Serum until 1966. He was involved with the development of the measle vaccine. Next Jim worked at Quaker Oats until 1971 when he ﬁnally got to do his dream job of farming full time. Jimmie and his family farmed, milked cows, and raised pigs. The Berkshire pigs were his pride and joy. Jim wanted to raise his children to know the value of hard work by working on the farm. After retiring from farming, Jim worked in sales at McCarty Motors in Savannah, MO from 1988-98. Jim and Bettye teamed up to do antiques until 2015. Jim was famous for making harvest tables and kitchen islands. Betty would bring home from an auction a piece of furniture in several pieces, and Jim would magically put it all back together. Jim loved all sports, especially coaching and watching his own children play. Jim and Bettye almost never missed any of their childrens’ school events. He also touched the lives of many, many other kids through coaching baseball and softball. Jim and Bettye started a Track & Field Day for elementary/junior high at North Andrew in the early 1960's. Not only did they purchase ribbons, but they also organized and worked this event for several years until the school took it over. Jim was an active member of his church, St. Joseph Central Christian.

Jim is survived by sons: Jimmie M. (Debbie) Silkett of Roswell, GA and Johnnie (Michelle) Silkett of Rosendale, MO; daughters Carrie (Dennis)Kennedy-Wampler of Savannah, MO, Christine Silkett & Kara Burgess of Liberty, MO and Kimberly (Roger) Lightle of Rosendale, MO; 12 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; several nieces & nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 67 years, Betty A. Silkett, infant daughter Deborah Leigh Silkett, brother Bill Silkett, and sisters Max (John) Swan and Bonnie Silkett.

Open visitation will be Tuesday, March 24, 2020 from 1:00pm – 4:00pm at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, MO. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Bennett Lane Cemetery north of Savannah. In lieu of memorial contributions in memory of Jim, please “Pay it Forward” because this is how he lived his life.