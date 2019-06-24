Clear

Jimmie Hodge, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri

Visitation Thursday, June 27, 2019 12:00PM - 1:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Service Thursday, June 27, 2019 1:00PM - 2:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Blvd. St. Joseph, MO

Obituary
Jimmie Hodge
1944-2019

Jimmie Hodge, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019.
He was born August 23, 1944 in Hayti, Missouri.
Jimmie enjoyed baseball games, carnivals and parades.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Dester May (Covington) Hodge; sister, Joy Hollingshead; brothers, Glen, Donald and Cyril Hodge.
Survivors include sister, Bonnie Hodge; brother, Dalton Hodge (Joy); sister-in-law, Wanda Hodge; numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

