Jimmie Jay Campbell Sr. 65, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022 in Saint Joseph. He was born November 20, 1956 in Peace Valley, Missouri, son of the late Clara Pearl & Henry Campbell Sr. He worked at Shady Lawn Health Care as a CNA caregiver. Jimmie was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Jean Campbell, his parents, and brothers, Melvin & Garry. He is survived by 10 children: Jamie (Shannon) Jarrett, Robert Nichols (Krystal Cogdill), Ryan (John) Salisbury, Megan Campbell, Jimmie (Betty) Campbell Jr., Misty Campbell, Gary Campbell, Chris (Jessica) Reynolds, Rebbecca Stallsworth, and Jessie Campbell, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, sisters, Betta, Gloria, Sharron, and Pamella, brothers, Henry, Edward, and Bill. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Jimmie Jay Campbell Sr. 65, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022 in Saint Joseph.
Posted: Jan 17, 2022 1:57 PM
Related Content
Scroll for more content...