Jimmie L. Winans, 78

Services to be held at a later date.

Posted: Apr 30, 2020 2:10 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Jimmie Lee Winans, 78, of St. Joseph, MO passed away, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at his home.

He was born March 27, 1942 to James Maurice, Jr and Mary Rosalie (Triggs) Winans in St. Joseph, MO. Jim grew up in Gower and graduated from Gower High School. He then served his country in the U.S. Army.

In 1975 he was united in marriage to Brigida Becerra. After their marriage they lived in St. Joseph, MO where they made their home.

Jim worked for Missouri American Water CO and the Missouri Department of Corrections both in St. Joseph.

He was a member of the Caring First where he was a Care Group Leader #4 and Sunday School Teacher. Jim was later a member of the Calvary Baptist Church where he was a Sunday School Teacher as well. He was also involved in mission trips to Honduras, Ecuador, and Jamaica. Jim enjoyed working in the yard, gardening, going for long walks, was avid Chiefs and Royals fan, and loved his family most of all.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Bill Winans and Mike Winans.

Jim is survived his loving and caring wife, Brigida, of the home; sons, Tony (Jenny) Winans, Chris Winans; daughters, Chrisie (Mike) Reinert, Brigida Winans, and Celia Pinzino; grandsons, Zeke (Megan) Winans, Chris Winans, Anthony Pinzino, Jozy Winans, Noah Winans, Carter Winans, and Jonah Winans; granddaughters, Olivia Winans and Emme Holt; great-granddaughter, Nadia Lou; many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; other relatives and many friends.

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Private Family Burial with Military Honors: Allen Cemetery, Gower, MO.

Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.

We had very windy day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday. The winds were out of the northwest at 25 to 40 mph and temperatures were a little bit cooler on Wednesday.
