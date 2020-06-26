Clear

Jimmie Ray Martin, 74

Visitation: Saturday, June 27th, 2020 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM @ Hixson-Klein Funeral Home. 109 N. 3rd Street, Gower, MO 64454. ■ Service: Saturday, June 27th, 2020 2:00 PM @ Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower Branch.

Jimmie Ray Martin, 74, of Trenton, MO passed away June 24, 2020.

He was born on June 29, 1945 to Ray and Ethel (Luff) Martin in St. Louis, MO. Jimmie graduated from Kearney High School in 1964. On March 3, 1962 he was united in marriage to Beverly Hendrix. They made their home in Independence, MO. Jimmie was employed by Farmland Industries until he retired. He then worked for senior residents in the area helping them maintain their homes until Jimmie and his family bought a farm outside of Jamesport, MO where they resided at the time of his death.

He was a member of the Jamesport Baptist Church where he served as greeter for several years. He enjoyed wood working and working with leather.

Jimmie was preceded in death by his parents and brother Charles Martin.

He is survived by his wife Beverly Martin; sons Sean Martin and wife Theresa and Eric Martin and wife Tracey; grandchildren Sarah Martin and fiancé Tony, Rob Martin, Andrew Martin and wife Cherice, and Katie Kidd and husband Jeremy; many great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends.

Visitation: 1:00-2:00 p.m. with Funeral Services at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 27th at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower

Burial: Allan Cemetery, Gower.

Donations may be made to St. Luke’s Hospice House.

