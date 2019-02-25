Jimmy Granville Harris Sr. 63, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at his home. He was born April 23, 1955 in Lynchburg , Virginia, son of the late Suzie & Robert Harris. He married Judy Daniels Harris on May 6, 2011, she survives of the home. He worked at Deffenbaugh-Waste Management as a roll off driver, and retired after 25 years of service. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Jimmy was an avid bowler, he loved fishing, camping, star wars, and star trek. He was a hillbilly, who was loved by his family and friends. He will be missed by his furr babies, Nana and Abby. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Bobby and Billy Harris, sister, Virginia Smith, and 1st wife, Lee Harris. Survivors include wife, Judy Harris of the home, son, Jimmy Harris Jr. of Dunlap, IA, step daughter, Amanda (Paul) Hawn, St. Joseph, step sons, Joseph Allen, Kansas City, MO, and William (Angela) Allen, St. Joseph, grandchildren, Abby, Gracie, Landon Caden, and Raileigh, step granddaughter, Alissa, one step great grandchild, and his sister, Ethel (Freddie) Rivers of Cumberland City, TN. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home following the services.