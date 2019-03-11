Clear

Jimmy Ray Johnson July 21, 1959 - March 11, 2019

Jimmy Ray Johnson 59, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. He was born July 21, 1959 in Irving, Texas, son of Ramona & Jimmy Johnson. He married Edna on November 15, 2010, and she survives of the home. He was a Truck Driver, who enjoyed riding his Harley, and raising American Bully's dogs, and he definitely loved his dogs. Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Johnson, and brother, Eugene Michael Johnson. Survivors include: wife, Edna Johnson of the home, mother, Ramona Spillman, San Jose, CA, son, Brad (Jessica) Johnson, Wolfe City, TX, 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, four step children: Victoria Carney, Jerome Carney Jr., Hali Carney, and Trevor Coffelt (Angie Dawn), several step grandchildren, brother, Steven Spillman, San Martin, CA, sisters, Kathy (Michael) Rogers, Ashland, OR and Christine Delema, San Jose, CA. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home following the services. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

