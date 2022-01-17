Jimmy Wiley, Sr., 88, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Jimmy was born in Tarkio, MO to Roy Wiley and Blanch Murray Wiley on June 20, 1933.

Jimmy served in the U.S Marine Corp during the Korean War. After leaving the service, he married Beatrice Davis. They had three children together.

He enjoyed fishing very much. Everyone wanted to know where he went fishing. He enjoyed playing guitar with the boys. George liked playing pool with his Dad. Jimmy played music at Central Assembly Church for 18 years. He also hunted and bowled for many years. He played at Full Life Church for three years and traveled with Full Life Trio Band. Jimmy worked for St. Joe Tobacco Co. and Acme Vending.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Beatrice Wiley; brothers Darrell and Wilbur (Pinky);sister Diane Witty; stepfather Willis Roberts; stepmother Marie Wiley; half brothers Larry and Jerry Roberts and half sister Linda Reily.

He is survived by wife Mary Brinton Wiley; son J.C. Wiley (Tammy); daughter Janice(Roger) Doro, St. Joseph, MO; son George (Tonda), Platte City, MO; stepchildren Connie (Otto) Bleich, Charles (Penny) Brinton, St. Joseph, MO; sister-in-law Susie Roberts, Tarkio, MO.; Carol Ann Davis, St. Joseph, MO; Ann Davis, Nebraska; half brother Beanie Roberts, North Carolina and brother-in law Clifton (Lea) Welsh, Bethany, MO.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Assembly of God Church (1222 North 18th St) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM.

Pastor Larry Davis officiating.