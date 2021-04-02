Jo Ann Drew, 83

Jo Ann (Denton) Drew, 83 of Cameron, Missouri passed away March 8, 2021 at Wilshire Lakewood Care Center in Lee’s Summit, MO. Jo Ann was born on November 13, 1937 in Lawson, Missouri to Joel Alvie Denton and Hazel Lucille (Pritchard) Denton.

She graduated from Lawson High school in 1955 and married Donald Lee Drew on August 25, 1961. They were married for 47 years, raised 2 children, and enjoyed 5 grandchildren before Don passed away in 2009.

Jo Ann was a devout member of the First Christian Church of Cameron where she sang in the choir, served on many boards and committees and treasured her church friends dearly. In addition to lovingly managing the Drew household, Jo Ann held several other positions over the years. She prepared income taxes for the JB Armstrong firm, served as an assistant administrator for Watkins Mill Park Camp, and her love of fashion led her to a position in sales at Parkside Fashions in Cameron. Jo Ann loved her dog Holli. She spent many of her days before she became ill walking with Holli in the park. She was an avid collector of just about everything and of course she loved her Chiefs.

Besides her parents and her husband, JoAnn was preceded in death by granddaughter Tanya Michele Drew. Jo Ann is survived by her sister Judy (Denton) Green and husband George Green of Lawson; son, Patrick and wife Julie Drew of Lee's Summit, Missouri; daughter, Stacy Rieber and partner Sal Fitz of Iowa Falls, Iowa; grandchildren, Joseph and wife, Nikki Rieber, Jeffrey Rieber and husband Aaron Dembroski , Sidney (Drew) Baker and husband Kenneth Baker, Samuel Drew and fiance Mady Hammontree; as well as four great grandchildren.

There will be a private family graveside service due to Covid precautions. A memorial service for all friends and family will be announced at a later date

when safety allows.

Per Jo Ann’s wishes the family suggests donations in her memory be made to the First Christian Church of Cameron Missouri.

Arrangements Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences www.polandthompson.com