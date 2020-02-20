Clear

Services to be held at a later date.

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 9:38 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Jo Ann Hardin
1957-2020

Jo Ann Hardin, 62, Cameron, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020.
She was born May 2, 1957 in Sallisaw, Oklahoma.
Jo Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Perry Hardin; parents, John and Bonnie Murray; and 3 siblings.
Survivors include son, Robert Hardin (Jennifer); daughters, Riah Hardin (Scott Long), Chanale Minter (Tanya); grandchildren, Dakota Pendergraft (Renee), Kiley, Dalton and Dallas Hardin, Rachel and Hannah Cook; great-granddaughter, Eleanor Pendergraft; extended family and friends.
Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

