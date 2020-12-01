Jo Ann Johnson 64, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at her home in Savannah. She was born July 29, 1956 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Bonnie and Harold Jacobs. She attended Benton High School. Jo Ann was a waitress, having worked at several area restaurants. She enjoyed going to garage sales, she was a collector of antiques, and she was always looking for a good deal. She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Jacobs. Survivors include: mother, Bonnie Jacobs of Leavenworth, KS, longtime husband and friend, Woody Johnson, Sr., 5 children, Woody (Nichole) Johnson, Jr. of Savannah, Bridget (Dallen) Whitten of Savannah, Katie Pike of St. Joseph, Bethany Johnson of Evanston, IL, and Kristian "Blake" Johnson of Savannah, siblings, Linda Hankins, Connie Briscoe, Harold Jacobs Jr., and Ellen Garcia, and 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Ms. Johnson has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Rupp Funeral Home. The family request Memorials to the AFL-CIO Adopt-A-Family program.