Obituary

Jo Ann Marie Estes, 86 of Hemet, California passed away on November 17, 2019, at Hemet Valley Medical Center..

She was born Jo Ann Marie Duncan, on October 21, 1933, in St. Joseph, Missouri. After graduating from Lafayette High School, Jo Ann married her sweetheart, Dean Estes. They were blessed with two sons, Lynn and Ricky. Jo Ann and Dean settled into small town life in Merryville, Missouri in 1957. Home is where the heart is, and Jo Ann made hers a happy one. There were Little League games and cupcakes for school activities.

California was their ultimate home and the family moved there with hopes of starting anew in a warmer climate. Jo Ann worked at an accounting firm for many, many years.

Jo Ann and Dean loved adventure and so, after their retirement, they hit the open road. Their expeditions, traveling with their 5th wheel, took them all over the country. They were members of the Good Sam Club and enjoyed life to the fullest. On their 40the wedding anniversary, in 1992, they basked on a cruise to celebrate.

Jo Ann loved her puzzle books and the Los Angeles Angels. Jo Ann will rest beside her beloved husband at the Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri. Jo Ann will be missed and remembered by her sons, Lynn and Ricky, and by her grandchildren, Natosha, Ricky, Lauren and Dane. 9 great-grandchildren survive her.