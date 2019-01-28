Jo Ann Wion September 20, 1931 - January 28, 2019

Jo Ann Wion

1931-2019

Jo Ann Wion, 87, Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 28, 2019, at Northcare Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri.

She was born September 20, 1931, in St. Joseph.

Jo Ann married Robert L. Wion on January 26, 1951. He survives of the home.

She was a medical transcriber at Thompson Brummknepper Clinic, retiring in 1986.

Jo Ann was a loving, caring person and spoiled and loved all her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Anna Mildred (La Bouff) McCammon; sister, Joyce Combs; and brother, Don McCammon.

Survivors also include her sons, Mike Wion (Mary), Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and Mark Wion (Kelly), Smithville, Missouri; four grandchildren, Matthew Wion (Shannon), Brandi Clifford (Jason), Sean Wion, and Kori Watson (James); nine great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Watson, Aidan Wion, James Watson, Madisyn Wion, Joshua Clifford, Olivia Wion, Gracelyn Clifford, Gavin Wion, and Owen Wion; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

