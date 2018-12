Jo Anne Gillespie (Bryant) October 15, 1937 – December 17, 2018

Jo Anne Gillespie

1937-2018

Cameron, Missouri- Jo Anne Gillespie, 81, Cameron, formerly of Hamilton passed away on December 17, 2018.

Jo Anne was born on October 15, 1937 in Black Oak, Missouri to Judge Allen and Mae (Hayes) Bryant.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 husbands, William Ball, Charles Stallard and Walter Gillespie; granddaughter, Rebecca Ball; stillborn twin daughters; a sister and 2 brothers.

Jo Anne was a 1955 graduate of Braymer High School.

She was a member of the Open Bible Church, Hamilton.

Survivors: Children, Connie Ball, Weatherby, Mo, Lisa Griffith, Salem, OR, Bill (Cindy) Ball, Winston, MO and Mitsi (Shawn) Smith, Hamilton, MO; brother, Tom Bryant, Jackson Hole, WY; sister, Shirley Klose, Kansas City, MO; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Memorial service: 2:00PM, Friday, December 21, 2018 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Visitation: 1-2:00PM, prior to the service. Inurnment: Little Union Cemetery, Cowgill, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Open Bible Church for the Food Pantry. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.