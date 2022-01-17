Jo Earlene Rankin, 87

Jo Earlene (Peery) Rankin, 87, of Maryville, MO, passed from this life on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Mosiac Life Care, in St. Joseph, MO.

She was born to Joe Reed and Lural Bessie (Damgar) Peery, on July 13, 1934, in Maryville. Jo had lived most all her life in the area.

On November 26, 1950, at the Baptist Church in Maryville, Jo married Joe Rankin. He passed away on October 31, 2016. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her brothers: Eddie and Don Peery, her sisters: Janice Peery, and Jo Ellen Peery, in infancy; and an infant grandchild, Julia Rankin.

Jo helped her husband manage and was the co-owner of the Rankin Airport, east of Maryville. She also taught aviation ground school for private pilots over the years and was a private pilot

She enjoyed her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren; reading, working on puzzles; old country music, and country dancing. She also enjoyed working out at the Community Center.

Jo was a member and attended the First United Methodist Church, Maryville, MO.

Her survivors include her children; Marcha (Larry) Anderson, Maryville, MO, Kevin (Debbi) Rankin, Maryville, MO, and Jay (Joyce) Rankin Rockledge, FL; 4 grandchildren, Bryon (Stephanie) Rankin, Niceville, FL, Jamie (Devon Doebele) Rankin, Destin, FL, Devin (Travis) Reed, Maryville, MO, and Bradley (Abbey) Rankin, Maryville, MO; 2 great grandchildren: Jovie Reed, and Whitley Rankin; 2 brothers: Stanley (Lois) Peery, Kansas City, KS, and Ron (Brenda) Peery, Peculiar, MO; and sister, Joyce Cowan, Kansas City, MO; and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Rankin has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Celebration of Life service will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, January 14, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church, Maryville, MO.

No formal visitation is planned.

Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Main, Maryville, MO, or the New Nodaway Humane Society, 829 S. Depot, Maryville, MO.

