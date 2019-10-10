JoAnn's Obituary

JoAnn Ashworth, 82, Savannah, Missouri; passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at LaVerna Village surrounded by her loving family.

JoAnn was born on March 26, 1937 in St. Joseph, Missouri to the late Frederick and Eva (Groshong) Morrison. She was a graduate of Rosendale High School.

Mrs. Ashworth was a devoted mother and wife and worked on the family farm. In addition to that she also worked at Lowe's and H.D. Lee for many years.

JoAnn loved gardening, baking and sewing, but above all was the love of her family.

JoAnn married Kenneth Ashworth on October 16, 1956. He preceded her in death.

She was also preceded in death by two sons, Marvin and Jeff Ashworth; siblings, Betty, Erma, Dale, Eula May and Rex.

JoAnn is survived by her children Laurie Testerman (Jeff), Susan Grider (Mark), Rodney Ashworth (Caitlin); grandchildren, Anthony, Ronald, Brittany, Nathan, Megan, Kelsey, Jeffrey, Janalee; great-grandchildren, Brynlee and Kendall and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services 10:00 AM Saturday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. Interment Savannah Cemetery. Visitation will be held after 10:00 AM Friday at our chapel, where the family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 PM Friday.

The family would like to thank the staff of LaVerna Village and AseraCare Hospice for their devotion and love of mom's care.

Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association