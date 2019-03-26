Clear

JoAnn Stahlin August 03, 1935 - March 26, 2019

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Mosaic Hands of Hope Hospice, Iowa River Hospice in Marshalltown, Iowa, or to the St. Joseph Friends of the Animal Shelter would be appreciated. Services will be Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Horigan Chapel in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Burial will follow the service. Visitation will be Friday, March 29, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Posted: Mar. 28, 2019 7:40 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

JoAnn Stahlin, 83, of St. Joseph, died March 26, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. JoAnn was born August 3, 1935 in Omaha, NE, to William and Cletta (Coffey) Batchelor.

She was a graduate of Central High School.

JoAnn worked in accounting for Mosaic Life Care; retiring in 2015 after 33 years of dedicated service. She received the Northwest Missouri Older Worker of the Year award in August of 2015.

Her hobbies included gardening and reading. She was a huge animal lover and was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Survivors include daughter Debbie Osborn (Mike McCormick) of Lakewood, CO; son Bob Stahlin (Amy) of Marshalltown, IA; daughter Kelley Stahlin of St. Joseph; six grandchildren, Kali Osborn, Riley Osborn (Alex Rooney), Tyler Stahlin (Josie), Zach Stahlin, Leah Stahlin, Austen Lawrence; great-granddaughters, Aubrie and Shea Osborn, and Daisy Stahlin; several nieces, and a nephew; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers William and Bobby.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Mosaic Hands of Hope Hospice, Iowa River Hospice in Marshalltown, Iowa, or to the St. Joseph Friends of the Animal Shelter would be appreciated.

Services will be Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Horigan Chapel in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Burial will follow the service. Visitation will be Friday, March 29, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 49°
Maryville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Few Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 49°
Cameron
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Rain chances will move back in on Thursday as our next storm system moves through. Temperatures will cool back down from the middle 60s on Thursday into the middle 50s on Friday as a cold front passes through.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events