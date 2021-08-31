Clear
Posted: Aug 31, 2021 3:45 PM

JoAnna Shelton, 63, of St Joseph, formerly of DeKalb, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021 at a health care facility in St. Joseph. She was born November 10, 1957 in St. Joseph. She attended Lafayette High School. On February 14, 1981, she married James Shelton in St. Joseph. JoAnna loved children. Over the years, she had over 65 children in her home that she fed and loved. She also loved all things dolphins and enjoyed crafting and cooking. JoAnna was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Geneva Young and daughter, Julie Marie Shelton. Survivors include, husband, James Edward Shelton of DeKalb, MO, son, Michael (Lindsey) Shelton of St Joseph, son, Eric (Chelsee) Shelton of Pearland, TX, several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews, 6 grandchildren, Connor, Levi, Chloe, Audree, Raelynn and Abel.
Funeral Service will be 10:00 AM Friday, August 27, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Johnny Williams officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Westlawn Cemetery in DeKalb. Memorials are requested to the Noyes Home For Children.

Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.
