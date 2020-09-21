JoAnne (Beltrama) Bower, 87

JoAnne (Beltramo) Bower, 87, of Easton, MO, passed away peacefully September 16, 2020 at the Gower Convalescent Center in Gower, MO.

JoAnne was born on July 1, 1933 in Bevier, MO, the daughter of Pete and Albina (Trucano) Beltramo. After graduating high school at the age of 16, she moved to St. Joseph, MO where she completed 3 years of nursing training at the St. Joseph’s School of Nursing and along with her diploma, received an award for attaining the highest average in her class. During her time in nursing school, she met Dale Bower and they were later united in marriage on November 21, 1953. They were married 58 years before his passing in 2011 after a long-fought battle with cancer. JoAnne was a devoted nurse to all, a loving wife, mother of four children and a proud grandmother to seven grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She worked at Heartland Medical Center in the critical care post-recovery unit until retiring in 1993. After retiring, she worked as a volunteer at Heartland in the surgical waiting room for many years, where she continued to help others by lending an empathetic ear and comforting hugs. JoAnne was known for her kind heart, caring nature and her devotion to the Catholic faith. She rarely missed mass and was a member of St Joseph Catholic Church in Easton, MO. Her main love was her grandchildren and great grandchildren as time spent with them were her most precious moments and she was very proud of them and their achievements. Other than her family, she also found joy in photography, inspirational quotes, animals and country music. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

JoAnne was preceded in death by her husband Dale Bower, siblings Tina Casey, Jim Beltramo, Joe Beltramo, Margie Wright and Ida Beltramo.

She is survived by her four children, Michael Bower (Carol), Steven Bower, Jody Bower (Debbie), and Kelly Bower; her seven grandchildren, Carrie Stephens (Scott), Frank Bower, Andy Bower, Kelsey Bower, Cory Bower (Lauren), DeVon Henderson, and Kayla Womack; and three great-grandsons, William Stephens, Alex Stephens and Mason Bower. Also survived by siblings Marie Miller, John Beltramo (Christine), Gloria Bradley (Jim) and Pete Beltramo, Jr (Jackie) and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of JoAnnes’s Life will be held at 6:00 p.m. with visitation following until 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 25, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the Gower Convalescent Center.