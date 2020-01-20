Clear
Visitation: Saturday, January 18th, 2020 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM @ Victory Hills Church of the Nazarene. 6200 Parallel Ave., Kansas City, KS 66102. Service: Saturday, January 18th, 2020 12:00 PM @ Victory Hills Church of the Nazarene. Inurnment: Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Coffeyville, KS.

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 10:50 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

JoAnne (Page) Housel
1938-2020

JoAnne (Page) Housel, 81, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020.
She was born September 8, 1938 in Coffeyville, Kansas.
JoAnne married William Housel April 5, 1958. He preceded her in death January 15, 2008.
She was an active member of Victory Hills Church of the Nazarene, Kansas City, KS since 1958 and was also the church organist for 44 years.
JoAnne enjoyed crafts, needle work, playing the piano and organ, but most of all loved her wonderful Lord and her family.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Audra (Littrell) Page; sister, Jean Shelton; and brother, Harold Everett Page.
Survivors include daughters, Cindy Turley (Randall), Cheri While, Camie Hoffman; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; special niece, Carolyn Sue Overstreet (Ernest) and other nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service 12:00 Noon Saturday, Victory Hills Church of the Nazarene, Kansas City, KS.
Inurnment Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Coffeyville, KS at a later date. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Victory Hills Church of the Nazarene, Kansas City, KS.
Mrs. Housel was a member of the Missouri Cremation Service. Online guestbook and obituary at www.missouricremation.com.

Snow showers will start just after rush hour on Monday morning and will taper off in the early afternoon. These will be on the lighter side and will only produce a dusting to maybe an inch. Highs will be in the middle to upper teens with winds out of the north. Temperatures will remain cold through the first half of the week but by midweek we could be seeing a slight warm up and another chance for some wintry precipitation.
