JoAnne (Page) Housel

1938-2020

JoAnne (Page) Housel, 81, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020.

She was born September 8, 1938 in Coffeyville, Kansas.

JoAnne married William Housel April 5, 1958. He preceded her in death January 15, 2008.

She was an active member of Victory Hills Church of the Nazarene, Kansas City, KS since 1958 and was also the church organist for 44 years.

JoAnne enjoyed crafts, needle work, playing the piano and organ, but most of all loved her wonderful Lord and her family.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Audra (Littrell) Page; sister, Jean Shelton; and brother, Harold Everett Page.

Survivors include daughters, Cindy Turley (Randall), Cheri While, Camie Hoffman; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; special niece, Carolyn Sue Overstreet (Ernest) and other nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service 12:00 Noon Saturday, Victory Hills Church of the Nazarene, Kansas City, KS.

Inurnment Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Coffeyville, KS at a later date. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Victory Hills Church of the Nazarene, Kansas City, KS.

Mrs. Housel was a member of the Missouri Cremation Service. Online guestbook and obituary at www.missouricremation.com.