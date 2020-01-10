Clear
JoDeLene "JoDe" Whitaker (Doolin), 95

Visitation: Friday, January 3rd, 2020 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM @ Platte City Methodist Church. 14040 State Highway N, Platte City, MO 64079. ■ Service: Friday, January 3rd, 2020 11:00 AM @ Platte City Methodist Church.

JoDeLene “JoDe” Whitaker
JoDeLene “JoDe” Whitaker 95 of Platte City, MO, passed away December 27 in her home. Born July 18, 1924 in Green City, MO she was the daughter of Fern and Wayne Doolin. She was preceded in death by husband of 52 years Jim, a sister Nina Sewell and her husband Jack, a niece Tamara Sewell Brown and a nephew James Sewell. A lifelong resident of Milan, MO, she graduated from Milan High School Class of 1942. She was married to James (Jim) Whitaker July 27, 1945. They moved to Platte City in 1954, where she was a longtime member of the Platte City United Methodist Church. She participated in study club and was a member of Eastern Star. She enjoyed traveling, attending sporting events, playing bridge and was an avid shopper. She was a member at the Leavenworth Country Club for many years where she loved to play golf with her many friends. She worked for the Platte City School District as Secretary of Superintendent Skelton, Bank of Farley as well as KCI Landmark Bank. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the Platte City United Methodist Church. Services will be held at Platte City United Methodist Church on Friday, January 3. Visitation at 10 am followed by a funeral at 11 am. Burial Oakwood Cemetery, Milan MO. Arrangements By: Rollins Funeral Home—Platte City, MO—Ph. 816.858.2129—www.rollinsfuneralhome.net

