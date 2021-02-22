Joan Ann Knapp, 88

Joan Ann (Cooper) Knapp 88, of St. Joseph, MO passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 16, 2021 in St. Joseph, MO with her family by her side. She was born August 25, 1932 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Oleva and Charles F. Cooper, the eldest of 5 children. She graduated from St. Patrick's Grade School in 1946, Convent of the Sacred Heart High School graduating in 1950, then attended Platte Business College in 1951 and worked at Ross-Frazier Supply Company. She married Roger E. Knapp on May 30, 1953 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

Joan was the beloved mother of six children, homemaker, and a founding member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church which she loved and everyone in it. She was active in the Altar Society, Mary’s Friends and the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, as well as a communion minister for over 25 years to the elderly. She loved her family and enjoyed traveling the world with her husband, especially visiting her son and grandchildren in Europe. She especially enjoyed homemade pies baked by Chris and Cheryl, eating Cindy’s famous cookies and loved attending her grandchildren’s school and sporting events.

She was preceded in death by son, Greg (Cindy) Knapp, her parents, and her brother Johnny (Kathy) Cooper. Survivors include husband, Roger Eugene Knapp of the home, daughters Chris (Bob) Den Ouden and Jeni (Todd) Griffee and son Tim (Cheryl) Knapp, all of St. Joseph. Sons Curtis (Nitsa) Knapp, Uppsala, Sweden, and Jeff (Susanne) Knapp, of San Jose, CA.

Grandchildren Laurie Ann Beach, Monica Knapp, Adam (Marta) Knapp, Yvonne, Nikki, and Roger Fotis Knapp, Stacey (Matt) Allen, Kelsey (Adam) Matthias, Taylor, Dylan and Paige Griffee, RaeAnna Joan Knapp, Aidan Knapp, Erin Knapp, Brenna (Colton) Saunders, and Kyle Knapp.

Great grandchildren Dominic Knapp, Hannah Beach, Emmet & Freya Matthias, Ella, Nell & Deacon Field. Brother, Charles L. Cooper, of Florida, sisters, Dolores (Richard) Reynozo, and Susan Pashik both of St. Joseph, MO.

The family will receive friends from 5-8 pm with a parish rosary to be prayed at 5:30pm Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 AM Saturday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Father Christian Malewski Celebrant. The Internment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Joseph Pregnancy Resource Center, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church or Freudenthal Hospice who helped us so much. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.