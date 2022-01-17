Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Joan Boller, 87

Joan Boller, 87, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021 at home.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 1:33 PM

Joan Boller, 87, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021 at home. She was born April 17, 1934 in Plattsburg, MO, daughter of Mary and Joseph Taylor. Joan married James Boller on June 23, 1951 in St. Joseph. Joan was a homemaker. She enjoyed quilting and embroidery, working word search puzzles, and playing with her grand puppies, Minnie and Mollie. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, husband, James Boller in 1997, sisters, Mary Gibbs and Dorothy Graves, and granddaughter, Tricia Boller. Survivors include: children, David (Joy) Boller, Sr., Deborah Boller and Jody (Tony) White, all of St. Joseph, siblings, Linda Sue (Joe) Mace of St. Joseph, Julia Jacobs of Faucett, MO, and Charles Taylor of Chillicothe, Texas, and grandson, David Boller, Jr. of Raytown, MO.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Atchison
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 35°
Cold and frosty conditions out the door this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Clouds will gradually clear today with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories