Joan Butler
1932-2019
Joan Butler, 87, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019.
She was born November 10, 1932 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Joan was preceded in death by her son, Albert Jones; parents, Donald and Leota (Newland) Silcott; numerous brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her children, Lola Kunkle (Roy), Dean Jones (BJ Ross), Sheryl Butler, Gary Butler, Karl Butler (Billie), Kevin Butler (Carol); granddaughter, Liz Butler; several other grandchildren, great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Services 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Interment Ashland Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M., Monday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the National Alzheimer’s Association.
