Joan E. Hughes, 68

Joan E. Hughes

1950-2019

Joan Hughes, 68, passed away Tuesday, January 15, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.

Joan was born April 11, 1950, in St. Joseph, to John and Frances Stuppy. At the age of two weeks she moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico, returning to St. Joseph at the age of nine. She graduated from Central High School, Missouri Western College, and obtained her Masters Degree in Education from Northwest Missouri State University.

Mrs. Hughes taught at Lindbergh Elementary School for 27 years, and after retirement continued teaching reading half time for six additional years. During her tenure she belonged to several professional affiliations, including M.S.T.A, Delta Kappa Gamma, and the International Reading Association. Later she volunteered and was an occasional substitute teacher, and was a member of Missouri Retired Teachers Association.

She loved children, and especially enjoyed being a nana.

Joan married Thomas H. Curry in 1970. She later married Leo Stanton (Stan) Hughes in 1981. He survives of the home.

Additional survivors include two daughters, Ashley Nicole Curry, of Chicago, IL, and Chelsea (Jide) Obinegbo, of McKinney, TX; Riha Obinegbo, her beloved granddaughter; eight siblings: Barbara (Lawrence) Wright Mauzey of St. Joseph, MO, Charles (Anne) Stuppy of Albuquerque, NM, David (Joyce) Stuppy of Kansas City, MO,John Bryan Stuppy of Santa Fe, NM, Marie Monroy of Oceanside, CA, Laura (Bob) Moore of Carlsbad, CA, Lawrence (Sheri) Stuppy of Vista, CA, Monica Cole of Murrieta, CA; numerous nieces and nephews.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Clare (Roger) Burnham.

The family will gather with friends for a memorial service Sunday January 27th 1:30P.M. at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, Second Harvest Food Bank or Cathedral Food Pantry.