Joan Eggman, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri

Mar 3 Visitation Sunday, March 03, 2019, 4:00PM - 6:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Mar 4 Service Monday, March 04, 2019, 1:00PM - 2:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Blvd. Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 4:41 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Joan Eggman
1941-2019

Joan Eggman, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care.
She was born January 30, 1941 in Iowa City, Iowa.
Joan married Melvin Eggman on June 25, 1965; he preceded her in death on June 13, 2008.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Wilma (Armstrong) Thompson; and son, Michael Eggman.
Survivors include her children, David Eggman, Fred Eggman, Shari Eggman, Patricia Summers (Mike); 12 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to donate online, visit Joan’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.

We'll have partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s for the first day of March on Friday. Another chance for snow will be during the weekend as a strong cold front moves through. High temperatures will only go up into the middle 20s on Saturday and only into the teens on Sunday. This is something we will be monitoring over the next several days.
