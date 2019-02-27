Obituary
Joan Eggman
1941-2019
Joan Eggman, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care.
She was born January 30, 1941 in Iowa City, Iowa.
Joan married Melvin Eggman on June 25, 1965; he preceded her in death on June 13, 2008.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Wilma (Armstrong) Thompson; and son, Michael Eggman.
Survivors include her children, David Eggman, Fred Eggman, Shari Eggman, Patricia Summers (Mike); 12 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to donate online, visit Joan’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.
