Clear

Joan Elms, 94, Mound City, Missouri

Visitation Tuesday, November 05, 2019 4:00AM - 6:00PM Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service Service Wednesday, November 06, 2019 10:00AM Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service Final Resting Place Mount Hope Cemetery 509 E 7th Mound City, MO

Posted: Nov 7, 2019 4:32 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Joan Elms, 94, Mound City, Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019.
She was born March 11, 1925 in Big Lake, Missouri. She graduated Mound City High School.
Joan married Wayne D. Elms December 5, 1943; he preceded her in death on June 1, 1995.
She was a member of Mound City United Methodist Church.
Joan loved her family and friends, gardening, flowers (especially iris), antique auctions and garage sales, cooking, the outdoors, bird watching, fishing, mushroom hunting, and sitting on the deck. She was an incredible woman!
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Virginia (Flowers)Gresham; by her brothers, Ferrel Gresham, Rex Gresham, and Brooks Gresham; by sisters Phyllis (Gresham) Henderson and Fretta (Gresham) Neff; by her husband, Wayne D. Elms.
Survivors include daughters, Robin Hall (Greg) and Debbie Summers (Mike); grandchildren, Brad Summers (Diedra), Brett Summers, and Blane Summers; greatgrandchildren Matthew, Hanna, Gavin, Chanse, London, Kenedie, Jonathan and Destany Summers; nephews and nieces; and beloved dog, Gracie.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Mount Hope Cemetery, in care of Ted Yocum, 509 E 7th Street Mound City, Missouri or Mound City United Methodist Church, 312 E 7th Street Mound City, Missouri.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
Maryville
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
Cameron
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 26°
Fairfax
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 26°
Friday and into the weekend will see the return of some warmer air. Friday will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s. The nicest day for awhile, it appears, will be on Saturday with sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories