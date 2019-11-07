Obituary

Joan Elms, 94, Mound City, Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019.

She was born March 11, 1925 in Big Lake, Missouri. She graduated Mound City High School.

Joan married Wayne D. Elms December 5, 1943; he preceded her in death on June 1, 1995.

She was a member of Mound City United Methodist Church.

Joan loved her family and friends, gardening, flowers (especially iris), antique auctions and garage sales, cooking, the outdoors, bird watching, fishing, mushroom hunting, and sitting on the deck. She was an incredible woman!

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Virginia (Flowers)Gresham; by her brothers, Ferrel Gresham, Rex Gresham, and Brooks Gresham; by sisters Phyllis (Gresham) Henderson and Fretta (Gresham) Neff; by her husband, Wayne D. Elms.

Survivors include daughters, Robin Hall (Greg) and Debbie Summers (Mike); grandchildren, Brad Summers (Diedra), Brett Summers, and Blane Summers; greatgrandchildren Matthew, Hanna, Gavin, Chanse, London, Kenedie, Jonathan and Destany Summers; nephews and nieces; and beloved dog, Gracie.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Mount Hope Cemetery, in care of Ted Yocum, 509 E 7th Street Mound City, Missouri or Mound City United Methodist Church, 312 E 7th Street Mound City, Missouri.