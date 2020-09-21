Joan Humphrey, 84

Joan Humphrey, passed away September 17, 2020, at the age of 84 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Richard Dale Humphrey, parents Fritz and

Alice Wingate, sister, Jean Nordmeyer, and granddaughter, Erin Leslie Hook. Joan is survived by

her three children, Robin Hook (Ron) of St. Joseph, Missouri, Doug Humphrey of Joplin,

Missouri, and Bruce Humphrey (Karen) of Harrison, Arkansas. Six grandchildren: Ryan (Sydni)

Hook of St. Joseph, Missouri, Steph Humphrey of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Brittany Hanning of Smyrna, Tennessee,

Dalton Douglas Humphrey of St. Louis, Missouri, Richard Drake

Humphrey of Sacramento, California, and Jacob Dale Humphrey of Tallahassee, Florida. Four great

grandchildren: Quinn, Sam and Claire Hook, and Julian Haning.

Joan was a member of the King Hill Christian Church in St. Joseph, Missouri. Before moving to

St. Joseph in 2016, she was a member of the Bella Vista Community Church in Bella Vista,

Arkansas, and the Carterville Christian Church in Carterville, Missouri.

Joan was born April 20, 1936, in Ottumwa, Iowa, and graduated from Ottumwa High School in 1954,

where she was active in band, playing the French Horn.

She attended Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, where she obtained a Diploma in Nursing as a

Registered Nurse. She served as a RN for nine years in the emergency room and on the surgical

floor.

Joan returned to college in 1968 to earn a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Missouri Southern State College, where her husband, Richard was Director of Admissions. Mrs. Humphrey retired

from the Carl Junction School District as a Special Education Teacher in 1996, but returned to her

love of helping children as a teacher’s assistant for three years.

Upon retirement Joan and Dick moved to Bella Vista, Arkansas. As a life-long dedicated

Christian, Joan was a full time volunteer serving her church as the Bella Vista Christian

Church Ministry Chairperson. She taught weekly Bible lessons to female inmates in the Benton

County Jail. Joan also volunteered with the Caring Neighbors program in Benton

County working with the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to once again provide assistance and

connect those in need with social agencies as well as providing food, clothing, emotional and

spiritual support. Joan could find the best in any person she met, and was constantly working to

make a positive difference.

Joan and Dick loved to travel together and took many trips including a European tour with their

close friends Jerry and Julie Riley. They also enjoyed an Alaskan cruise, trips to Mexico, numerous other cruises, three

trips to Hawaii, and they enjoyed the annual Spring Break trip to New York City with Missouri

Southern State College. Attending live theatre performances, exploring new restaurants, and

visiting different famous sites were always the highlight of their trips.

Joan had many hobbies but became an accomplished artist at the age of 60. She traveled to

France for a month-long art class, and another trip to Italy to explore her love of art. Her children

have many of her paintings hanging in their homes. She was an extremely gifted individual who

could turn a piece of “junk furniture” into a family treasure as well as sew curtains, quilts, make

clothes for her daughter or repair the boys sports uniforms. It was always a fun adventure for her

children and grandchildren to go to flea markets or estate sales with her. She always saw the

beauty in things no one else could find.

Joan was Dick’s constant sidekick, attending all the grandkids sporting events, which involved many miles

of travel over the years, but she loved spending time with her family most of all. She made each

grandchild’s trip to Grandma’s house a fun adventure during their own special

week. Any grandchild who was fortunate enough to be with “Grandma Umps" over the

Christmas holiday would happily cuddle up next to her to hear the Christmas Story read to them

from the Bible. Birthdays were especially precious when Grandma and Grandpa would call and

sing Happy Birthday! Joan will be missed by many and was loved by all that knew her. The family would like to thank Mosaic Hospice as well as Diversicare St. Joseph for the loving care and support they provided. They truly became her extended family. The

Humphrey and Hook families want to remind everyone, as Erin would say, to always “ Live With A Purpose."

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm, Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Kent Brooner officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Ms. Humphrey will be cremated following services with Inurnment to take place at a later date at Ozark Memorial Cemetery in Joplin, MO.

Memorials are requested to the Erin Hook Teaching Scholarship Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home